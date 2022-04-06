U.S. Sanctions Putin's Daughters, Bans New Investments In Russia

The United States announced a new set of sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Officials said that the new sanctions targeted Katerina Tikhonovna and Maria Putina, the adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sanctions were also placed on former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the wife and daughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The U.S. has already placed sanctions on over 140 oligarchs and their family members and over 400 Russian government officials.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin's war on Ukraine. This action cuts them off from the U.S. financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States," the White House said.

The U.S. also placed two of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, under full sanctions for the first time ever and banned all new investments in the country.

"Today, we're dramatically escalating the financial shock by imposing full blocking sanctions on Russia's largest financial institution, Sberbank, and its largest private bank, Alfa Bank," a senior administration official said.

More sanctions against critical Russian state-owned enterprises will be announced on Thursday (April 7) by the Treasury Department.