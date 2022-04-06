WATCH: Skip Bayless Says Mac Jones Was 'Sending A Message' To Tom Brady

FOX Sports on-air personality Skip Bayless believes New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones recently sent a message to his most notable predecessor.

During Wednesday's (April 6) episode of Undisputed, Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe, discussed Jones practicing with teammate Kendrick Bourne in Tampa, Florida, which Bayless believes was the second-year quarterback "sending a message" to long-time Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

"This was young Mac Jones sending a message to Tom Brady basically saying, 'I'm coming for you, G.O.A.T.,' Bayless said. "Your town is now my town. I am here to show you I'm coming for you and I'm going to eclipse you. I'll show you.

"I'll bring my receivers to your town that has now been renamed 'Tompa Bay,' 'Tompa Bay,' and I'll take it over for the afternoon because we're gonna post on social. You don't think he said, 'Kendrick, be sure you put this up on your account?'"