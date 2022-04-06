Wild Fox Finally Caught In DC After Biting Several, Including Congressman

By Jason Hall

April 6, 2022

Photo: U.S. Capitol Police/Getty Images

A fox was captured by U.S. Capitol Police after reports of aggressive encounters "on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol," which included a House of Representatives member being bit by the wild animal.

U.S. Capitol Police shared four photos from the scene, which included two of officials capturing the fox and two more of the animal inside a crate with the caption, "#BREAKING: Captured," on their verified Twitter account.

The post was shared hours after the department initially announced it had received multiple reports regarding aggressive fox encounters in the area of the U.S. Capitol.

"We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol," U.S. Capitol Police shared on Twitter prior to capturing the fox. "For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find."

The department shared the photos shortly after Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) told reporters he'd been bitten Monday (April 4) night outside the Russell Senate Office building during an "unprovoked" attack.

“I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Bera said via Punchbowl News managing editor Heather Caygle. “I jumped and got my umbrella."

Bera told reporters that he'd used his umbrella to scare the fox away, noting that a witness saw the situation take place and "Capitol police came out" before the animal ran off.

"It was the most bizarre day in Congress," Bera added.

Caygle tweeted an "exclusive picture of Bera's suit with puncture marks from the fox," which were provided from the congressman's office.

Bera said the fox also managed to puncture his sock, but he didn't notice any skin wounds after the biting incident.

