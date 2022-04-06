Wild Fox Finally Caught In DC After Biting Several, Including Congressman

A fox was captured by U.S. Capitol Police after reports of aggressive encounters "on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol," which included a House of Representatives member being bit by the wild animal.

U.S. Capitol Police shared four photos from the scene, which included two of officials capturing the fox and two more of the animal inside a crate with the caption, "#BREAKING: Captured," on their verified Twitter account.

The post was shared hours after the department initially announced it had received multiple reports regarding aggressive fox encounters in the area of the U.S. Capitol.

"We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol," U.S. Capitol Police shared on Twitter prior to capturing the fox. "For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find."