26 Washingtonians Get Norovirus-Like Symptoms After Eating Raw Oysters

Public health officials are warning the state of Washington after dozens of residents fell ill after eating raw oysters harvested in Canada, KING 5 reports.

The state Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday (April 5) that 26 Washingtonians developed norovirus-like symptoms linked to raw oysters that came from the waters of the British Columbia, Canada region. Officials originally said 18 patients fell ill last week.

This is part of a multi-state outbreak spanning the entire West Coast and others parts of the country, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cases have popped up in 13 states, so far.

The DOH says the contaminated oysters came from the BC 14-8 or 14-15, which includes the Baynes Sound area from Deep bay up through Union Bay. If you're ordering oysters, ask restaurants if they were harvested from those regions. If so, make sure the oysters are cooked at an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees for 15 seconds to kill off potential norovirus.

"People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus," according to the FDA's release. "The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache. A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days."

Officials advise you to wash your hands carefully with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Another norovirus outbreak happened last year, and it was linked to a Shoreline restaurant.