'Above Normal' Hurricane Season Predicted For 2022

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be "above normal," according to Colorado State University's first forecast prediction.

Nineteen name storms have been predicted, nine of which are forecast to be hurricanes and four predicted to reach major hurricane status. A major hurricane is considered a Category 3 or stronger.

Last year, we experienced 21 named storms. Seven were hurricanes and four were major hurricanes. The average is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms, according to data from 1991 to 2020.

Colorado State University said weak La Niña conditions that are expected to transition to neutral conditions were a factor in the hurricane outlook, according to ValleyCentral.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30.

Here's a look at the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season names: