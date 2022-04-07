'Dinners You Won't Forget': Here Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Arizona

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

So which themed restaurant is the best in Arizona?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

According to the list, the best themed restaurant in the state is Pinnacle Peak in Tucson. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Let yourself be transported to the Wild West as you swing through the doors of Pinnacle Peak, which looks like it has sauntered straight out of a cowboy film. Opened in 1962, the restaurant focuses on meaty Western cuisine with dishes including a mesquite-flamed cowboy steak, filet mignon and roasted green chillis topped with slow-cooked beef and cheese. And don’t wear a tie, unless you want to add to the wall art; an old tradition means the end will be cut off and added to the display."

