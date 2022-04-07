'Dinners You Won't Forget': Here Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Kentucky

By Ginny Reese

April 7, 2022

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

So which themed restaurant is the best in Kentucky?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

According to the list, the best themed restaurant in the state is Biscuit Belly. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"The concept of this casual breakfast and brunch chain is simple – bake incredible biscuits and pile almost anything on and in between them. With three locations in Louisville and one in Lexington, Biscuit Belly often has a line of people waiting to tuck into delicious dishes like the biscuit benny, a twist on eggs Benedict. Sweet options include the love shack, heaped with brie, smoked honey, berry jam and candied pecans. There’s also a location in Evansville, Indiana."

Click here to see the full list of the best themed restaurant in each state.

