'Dinners You Won't Forget': Here Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

April 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

So which themed restaurant is the best in Nevada?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

According to the list, the best themed restaurant in the state is Oceano in Reno. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Seafood lovers, this one's for you. Featuring an extensive menu and all-you-can-eat sushi, Oceano dishes up seafood classics like clam chowder, lobster bisque and lobster rolls. Recently remodelled, the interior matches the menu too: an underwater vibe is created with pearlescent shades of blue and green, while huge LCD screens depict scenes from the ocean. Customers love the atmosphere and say the quality food is good value for money too."

Click here to see the full list of the best themed restaurant in each state.

