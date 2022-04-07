Ex-WWE Star Facing Domestic Abuse Accusations Was Fired For Other Reason

A recently released former NXT star facing domestic abuse accusations was reportedly fired for another reason.

Zachary Green, who wrestled under the ring name Nash Carter, was reportedly terminated over a photo of himself imitating Adolph Hitler and doing a Nazi salute, Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reports.

Green, who won the NXT Tag Team championship alongside 'MSK' partner Wes Lee at NXT Stand and Deliver last weekend, faces accusations made by his wife, fellow wrestler Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green), that he “got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open.”

“He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore,” Lee wrote in a post shared on Monday (April 4), along with pictures showing visible facial injuries. "I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore."

Lee also shared the photo of her husband with a mustache resembling Hitler's and giving a Nazi salute on Tuesday (April 5).

"Just another look into the kind of person @NashCarterWWE is….@WWENXT @wwe I’ve hid so much for so long because I was so mentally abused. Not to mention the countless anti LGBTQIA+ statements him and his family make…..," Lee wrote with the photo.