Here's What You Can Buy With $300,000 In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

April 7, 2022

The New York Times has started a series on where you can find affordable and attractive houses in every state. This time, they set their sights on Oregon.

Writers have this thought in mind: if you had $300,000 and could buy a house, what should you go for? In the Beaver State, they suggested a quaint two-bedroom cottage in Salem. Listed for $307,000, this property is only an hour drive from Portland and Eugene. Here's how they described the home:

"The front door opens into a living room with laminate floors and textured ceilings. At one end of the room is a columned opening framed by original built-in cabinets with glass doors. Beyond is a dining room that connects to a kitchen with recently refinished counters and a garden window above a stainless steel sink. An enclosed porch off the kitchen with a workshop-style sink could be turned into a laundry room."
"The primary bedroom is at the front of the house, with a street-facing window and carpeted floors. The back bedroom has walls painted a cheerful yellow, with a deep closet and enough space for a double bed. They share a bathroom with a combination tub and shower."

The front yard comes with garden beds and trees while the backyard has a shed and a swing hanging from a beautiful tree.

If you're interested in the home, contact Taryn N. Moore with RE/MAX Integrity at 971-218-3050. You can also view the listing here.

