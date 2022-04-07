Jason Aldean's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Jason Aldean is releasing his new album Georgia, the second installment of his two-part album, and is celebrating big during his iHeartCountry Album Release Party the day before the project's official release.

Georgia follows Macon, with both parts making up the full album Macon, Georgia — where the country star is from. Georgia includes ten new tracks, including the previously-released "Trouble With A Heartbreak," and five live versions of songs.

In a statement, Aldean explained of his new album, “We've always tried to lean toward more songs than less…and this album is no different. We decided to pepper in some of the live tracks we’ve had stockpiled for a while. After nine albums and 16 years of recording, I hope people can tell I wanted to make this tenth album fun and different from anything we’ve done before."

During his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Aldean will perform some of his new music for fans, as well as talk about his new album and more during a special Q&A.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Jason Aldean on Thursday, April 21st at 10pm ET/7pm PT local time via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Jason Aldean by listening to some of his Macon, Georgia songs below.