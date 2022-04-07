Joe Budden Disses BTS, Claims K-Pop Group Is From China
By Tony M. Centeno
April 7, 2022
Joe Budden is used to backlash on social media for a plethora of other controversial topics. However, his latest podcast episode has infuriated the BTS Army after he admits that he's not a fan of the K-Pop group.
As usual, the newest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast dropped on Wednesday, April 6, and was nearly immediately met with negative feedback from BTS fans. In the episode, Budden said he "hates" the group and appeared to believe that they're from China.
“Do I need a reason?” Budden sneered. “I hate them n****s. I hate them. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them."
“I know they’re big. I know it’s China,” Budden said before his co-host, Parks, corrected him by saying they're form Korea. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync," Budden joked.
After the episode dropped, hundreds of BTS fans flooded Budden's mentions with vengeful comments. However, Budden doesn't seem to be fazed by the influx of hate. In fact, he appeared to double down without showing any sign of remorse. When asked why he was trending on social media, Budden replied "Cuz i don’t like assembly belt pop… 🤷🏾♂️"
Budden is actually the second prominent figure in Hip-Hop to upset the BTS Army. Earlier this week, producer Mike Dean, who works on music for Travis Scott and Kanye West, recently caught heat online after he commented on the group's writing credits.
"It’s funny to read so many armys saying BTS members write '90% of their music', based on a statement made a BigHit employee," Dean wrote. "Hahahaha, there is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album. In all of them are like."
Dean eventually issued an apology to the Army. However, it doesn't sound like Budden will do the same. See Budden's tweets about his BTS comments below.
Like ima get bullied outta my music opinion lol 😭 https://t.co/qsDlTeLZpQ— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) April 6, 2022
Why? They gonna dance me to oblivion? Throw a deck of cards my way aggressively? Lol 😭😭 https://t.co/YERvn8xRzq— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) April 6, 2022
What y’all gonna if i put the phone down tho? Lmao Foh— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) April 6, 2022