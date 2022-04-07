“I know they’re big. I know it’s China,” Budden said before his co-host, Parks, corrected him by saying they're form Korea. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync," Budden joked.



After the episode dropped, hundreds of BTS fans flooded Budden's mentions with vengeful comments. However, Budden doesn't seem to be fazed by the influx of hate. In fact, he appeared to double down without showing any sign of remorse. When asked why he was trending on social media, Budden replied "Cuz i don’t like assembly belt pop… 🤷🏾‍♂️"



Budden is actually the second prominent figure in Hip-Hop to upset the BTS Army. Earlier this week, producer Mike Dean, who works on music for Travis Scott and Kanye West, recently caught heat online after he commented on the group's writing credits.



"It’s funny to read so many armys saying BTS members write '90% of their music', based on a statement made a BigHit employee," Dean wrote. "Hahahaha, there is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album. In all of them are like."



Dean eventually issued an apology to the Army. However, it doesn't sound like Budden will do the same. See Budden's tweets about his BTS comments below.

