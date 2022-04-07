Kenan Thompson, Wife Split After 11 Years Of Marriage: Report

Longtime Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have reportedly decided to end their marriage of 11 years.

Sources told TMZ that the couple -- who have been together nearly 15 years -- had actually separated more than a year ago and successfully co-parented their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, with Thompson working on his show Kenan in Los Angeles and Evangeline staying in New York City.

Neither Thompson or Evangeline has filed for divorce as of TMZ's report on Thursday (April 7), but are expected to do so "in the near future."

A source told TMZ that the couple grew apart but remained great friends through their separation.

Thompson, 43, and Evangeline, 33, wed at an Aquarium in Atlanta -- the SNL cast member's hometown -- in 2011 and had initially met when Christina was working as an interior designer at the age of 19.

Thompson initially achieved his first acting success as a child star, which included film roles in Heavyweights, D2: The Mighty Ducks and Good Burger, a spinoff of a skit from the popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That that he and co-star Kel Thompson were apart of prior to their own series, Kenan & Kel.

The Atlanta native initially joined SNL in 2003 and is the longest-running cast member in the show's nearly 47-year history.