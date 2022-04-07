More People Are Leaving Colorado Than Moving In

New data suggests that more people are moving out of Colorado than moving in, according to FOX 31.

HireAHelper, an online moving service, released a report analyzing over 90,000 moves that took place in 2021. Researchers found that 15% more people left the Centennial State than moved in during that year. Reporters also noted the sobering population changes in the state despite the homebuying frenzy:

"Colorado gained 27,761 people in 2021, which is the smallest population gain since 1990. Colorado’s population growth peaked in 2015 with nearly 100,000 more residents and has slowed most years since then."

The Denver metro area in particular is seeing a large exodus to other counties in the state. Reporters say over 16,000 more people left Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, and Jefferson counties than moved in between 2020 and 2021. Denver County saw the most losses, they added.

With skyrocketing rent prices in Denver, it's not hard to see why some people are looking for cheaper places to live. Another report contextualizes this movement some, which ranked Colorado among the most and least expensive states. Analysts found that Colorado isn't the most expensive state, but it also isn't the cheapest.