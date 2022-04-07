Mysterious Alien-Like Creature Washes Up On Beach Shore

An alien-like creature reportedly washed up on the shore of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Drew Lambert told Yahoo! News Australia that he was with his friend when they noticed the mysterious creature among washed-up debris on Tuesday (April 5), which he said had "human like lips" and was extremely bloated upon discovery.

"[I thought] oh my God, that's weird," Lambert said.. "I just looked at it and say What the hell does this fish have human lips on it? It looked like it was puckering up for a kiss."

Lambert said he couldn't distinguish what the creature was, but said it "definitely had a tail."

"I thought maybe it was a weird form of shark [but] the mouth is the underside," he added. "And it's got grey leather-like skin like a shark. But it doesn't have that dorsal fin at the top like a shark so I'm really confused."