Mysterious Alien-Like Creature Washes Up On Beach Shore
By Jason Hall
April 7, 2022
An alien-like creature reportedly washed up on the shore of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Drew Lambert told Yahoo! News Australia that he was with his friend when they noticed the mysterious creature among washed-up debris on Tuesday (April 5), which he said had "human like lips" and was extremely bloated upon discovery.
"[I thought] oh my God, that's weird," Lambert said.. "I just looked at it and say What the hell does this fish have human lips on it? It looked like it was puckering up for a kiss."
Lambert said he couldn't distinguish what the creature was, but said it "definitely had a tail."
"I thought maybe it was a weird form of shark [but] the mouth is the underside," he added. "And it's got grey leather-like skin like a shark. But it doesn't have that dorsal fin at the top like a shark so I'm really confused."
A sea creature with "human" lips and similar skin to a "shark" washed ashore on Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday. Drew Lambert, who took the video, believes it could be a "decomposing coffin ray." pic.twitter.com/TTPfm2mH02— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2022
Lambert said he posted a photo of the mysterious creature on a local Bondi Facebook group and others were also unable to distinguish the strange finding.
Earlier this year, a "furry" sea creature washed up on the shores of Cronulla Beach, also located in Sydney, and confused social media users.
“I need help identifying this strange, furry, slow-moving creature found on the low tide sands [just] off Darook Park, any ideas?” wrote the woman who initially found the creature on Cronulla Beach in January.
Yahoo News Australia spoke to a marine expert from the Australian Marine Conservation Society, who confirmed the creature was actually an Echinocardium Cordatum, or commonly known as "a sea potato."