Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made several minutes before her scheduled press conference.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," her Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

"The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and test regularly," he added in a second tweet.

Pelosi is the latest official in Washington, D.C., to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for the coronavirus. According to CNBC, both attended Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner in Washington on Saturday (April 2). Reps. Joaquin Castro and Adam Schiff also attended the dinner and tested positive for COVID, as did several journalists who were in attendance.

As Speaker of the House, Pelosi is second in line in the order of presidential succession after Vice President Kamala Harris.