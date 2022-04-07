New Air Force One Delayed Amid Report That Tequila Bottles Found On Planes

A newly designed Air Force One is now two years behind schedule following numerous issues throughout the development of the presidential aircraft. Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract in 2018 to build two new Air Force One aircraft.

The first plane was supposed to be delivered in 2024, with the second one to be finished the following year. Now, the project is delayed by at least 24 months.

There have been many setbacks, which Boeing had previously blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and the bankruptcy of one of its subcontractors, GDC Technics.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal sheds some new light on the problems plaguing the development of the new Boeing VC-25B.

In one instance, engineers had to halt work to inspect the plane for damage after using jacks that could not support its weight. They ultimately determined that the aircraft was not damaged. However, it was later discovered that one of the employees involved in the incident was not credentialed to oversee the work.

In another incident, Boeing found empty tequila bottles inside the body of the plane, which was being developed at a facility in San Antonio, Texas.

“Our teams take very seriously the trust our customers place in us,” a Boeing spokesperson told Gizmodo. “We hold ourselves accountable to ensure we meet stringent quality control requirements on all of our programs.”