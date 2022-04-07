Sugar Daddy Cited As Reason Why Woman Can't Be On Parkland Shooting Jury

A woman has requested to bow out of participating in the jury of the high-profile trial of Parkland shooting trial. Why? One of the reasons is because she has "a sugar daddy," according to Fox News.

Jury selection started this week for the sentencing of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. The selected jurors will determine if the former student will receive the death penalty or get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During the jury selection process on Monday (April 4), Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked if anyone had questions or concerns. That's when a prospective juror identified as "Miss Bristol" chimed in.

"This is a whole entire month," she begins. "First of all let me clarify myself, July second is my birthday, July Fourth is my son, and the 18th is my other son."

"Don't talk too fast, we have to be able to understand," Judge Scherer replies. "So you said that the July, there's dates in July that you're not available? What are those dates?"

"July seventh, July fourth, and July 18th....And again, I need to figure out something," Bristol explains again. "I have my sugar daddy that I see every day."

"I'm sorry?" the judge asks.

"My sugar daddy," Bristol repeats, later adding that she's married. Judge Scherer, still not understanding what the woman was saying, moved on with the promise to circle back to her later.

Reporters say Bristol wasn't the only potential juror asking to be dismissed. Several others cited work, health issues, travel plans, and family commitments possibly conflicting with their civic duties.

Twelve jurors and eight alternates will be selected for the trial. Over 120 people were reportedly dismissed before Scherer, including Bristol. Sources expect the sentencing phase of Cruz's trial to go from June through September.