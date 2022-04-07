WATCH: Man Climbs Across Cables On Brooklyn Bridge During Morning Rush Hour

Authorities in New York City managed to safely coax a man down after he climbed the Brooklyn Bridge during rush hour on Thursday (April 7) morning.

The New York Police Department said that the 29-year-old started climbing the bridge around 6:30 a.m. and began walking along the cables. He was wearing a red baseball cap, red pants, and an HH Cares T-shirt, which is a charitable organization associated with The Howard Hughes Corp that focuses on environmental issues. He was not wearing shoes, which were stuffed in the pockets of his pants.

Officers shut down two lanes of traffic on the eastbound span of the bridge as they tried to talk him down.

After remaining on the bridge for over an hour, officers convinced him to climb down. He was handcuffed and then taken from the scene on a stretcher. He was brought to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Officials have not said why the man climbed the bridge or what charges he could be facing.

Photos posted on Twitter showed at least six officers scaling the main cable to chase after the man, who was hanging onto the suspending cables below them.