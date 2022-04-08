$151 Burger Among Most Outrageous New MLB Food Items
By Jason Hall
April 8, 2022
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is officially underway and several teams have debuted unique new food offerings.
Truist Park, the home of the reigning 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, is offering a Wagyu beef burger that costs $151, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.
The half-pound burger is served on a toasted Irish-buttered brioche bun and "topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli" and comes with a side order of Parmesan waffle fries.
The meal, which is priced to honor the Braves' 151-year anniversary as a franchise, is also offered to include a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring for $25,000 while supplies last.
Here are several other new unique items being offered at Major League ballparks in 2022.
Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)- Chopped Cheese from Halal Guys
New Ballpark Bites 👀— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 7, 2022
Check out more menu highlights: https://t.co/03m5jFMPkn pic.twitter.com/YXbmyObEes
Yankee Stadium is offering Halal Guys' chopped cheese in its Toyota Terrace and YES Network Terrace sections.
The bodega favorite will be feature a Steakhouse Elite burger patty served on a toasted kaiser roll with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, pink sauce and American cheese.
Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers)- Alligator Corn Dog
Who’s ready to try the new alligator corn dog this summer?@Rangers | @GlobeLifeField | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/r2i5NBSO4e— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) April 6, 2022
The Texas Rangers are offering fans a new Alligator corn dog, which follows numerous other deep-fried creations served at the former Choctaw Stadium including a 24-inch-long brownie dipped in funnel cake batter and a frisbee-sized chicken sandwich, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals)- BBQ Reese's Sandwich
A what now? New BBQ Reese's Sandwich announced for 2022 at Kauffman Stadium @royals https://t.co/flGTYBGJCH— Kris Ketz (@KrisKetzKMBC) April 7, 2022
The Kansas City Royals are offering fans a pulled pork sandwich offering one of the most popular candy brands around.
The BBQ Reese's Sandwich will include Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and bacon bits all served on a hamburger bun, KMBC reports.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)- B&O Market (various items)
Oriole Park is offering a soft-baked Pepperoni Pretzel with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni; as well as a Crab Dip Pretzel (soft-baked pretzel with crab dip); Greek Salad, Meat & Cheese Platter and Smoked Turkey Wrap at its new B&O Market inside Gate A.