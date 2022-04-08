$151 Burger Among Most Outrageous New MLB Food Items

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is officially underway and several teams have debuted unique new food offerings.

Truist Park, the home of the reigning 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, is offering a Wagyu beef burger that costs $151, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

The half-pound burger is served on a toasted Irish-buttered brioche bun and "topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli" and comes with a side order of Parmesan waffle fries.

The meal, which is priced to honor the Braves' 151-year anniversary as a franchise, is also offered to include a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring for $25,000 while supplies last.