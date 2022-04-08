Video Shows DHL Cargo Plane Sliding Off Runway, Splitting In Half

A DHL cargo plane slid off the runway and split in half during a frightening accident at Juan Santa Maria Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday (April 7).

CBS News shared footage of the crash, which took place as the plane attempted to make an emergency landing.

The plane is shown spinning off the runway and splitting into two, leading to a large, dark cloud of smoke filling he air.

The Costa Rica Fire Department confirmed the Boeing 757 plane had taken off from the airport but decided to return due to a failure in its hydraulic system, CBS News reports.