Video Shows DHL Cargo Plane Sliding Off Runway, Splitting In Half

By Jason Hall

April 8, 2022

TOPSHOT-COSTA RICA-AIR-ACCIDENT
Photo: Getty Images

A DHL cargo plane slid off the runway and split in half during a frightening accident at Juan Santa Maria Airport in Costa Rica on Thursday (April 7).

CBS News shared footage of the crash, which took place as the plane attempted to make an emergency landing.

The plane is shown spinning off the runway and splitting into two, leading to a large, dark cloud of smoke filling he air.

The Costa Rica Fire Department confirmed the Boeing 757 plane had taken off from the airport but decided to return due to a failure in its hydraulic system, CBS News reports.

Costa Rica Fire Department director Héctor Chaves confirmed that the airplane skidded upon landing before turning and splitting in two, which exposed its cargo.

"Units mobilized to remove the pilot and co-pilot," Chaves said via CBS News. "Then they applied foam to prevent a spill and now they are working on an earthen dike to avoid any fuel from reaching the drainage system."

A spokesman for DHL confirmed that no crew members were injured, however, Guido Vasquez, a Red Cross worker, said the two pilots were taken to the hospital "for a medical check-up" after being shaken up, but reportedly "remember everything vividly."

