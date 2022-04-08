Driver Killed After Runaway Tire Smashes Into His Windshield

A Pennsylvania man was killed after a runaway tire slammed into his vehicle while he was driving on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania State Police said that 37-year-old Iftikhar Jalil was driving his Toyota Corolla on the southbound side of the highway around 12:30 a.m. on Friday (April 8) morning when a tire flew off of a truck in the northbound lane.

The tired struck the center median and bounced over it onto the other side of the highway, where it crashed into Jalil's front windshield. First responders had to cut the roof off of his vehicle to extricate him from his mangled car. He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said that the driver of the truck stopped at the scene. It is unknown what caused the tire to come loose.

Officials did not say if the driver would face charges.