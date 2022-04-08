Houston Park Named After Selena Is Getting A Million-Dollar Makeover

Selena Quintanilla Perez-Denver Harbor Park in Houston is getting a million-dollar makeover.

The park, located at Market and Gazin streets, is getting new playgrounds, swings and football goal posts and an extended football field, according to the Houston Chronicle. It's also getting a new parking lot, a repaired trail, new lighting and new tables, benches and drinking fountains. There will also be an improved area for T-ball and the playgrounds will be divided into sections for kids ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12.

If there's enough money, the restrooms will also get a facelift.

City Council voted earlier this week to submit a grant application to the state for funding, but the vote was a formality as Representative Ana Hernandez already got the funds fro the state budget during last year's Texas Legislature Session, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The park was renamed to honor the late Mexican music star in 1995 who died not even a year prior in Corpus Christi. Denver Harbor Park has been at 6402 Market Street since 1945.