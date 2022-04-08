Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Pounds 3 Time, Reveals With Sizzling Bikini Pic
By Kelly Fisher
April 8, 2022
Jessica Simpson posted a new selfie rocking a bikini just in time for spring break, and it’s a milestone the singer and author didn’t think would happen. Simpson, 41, revealed in her Instagram caption that she’s gained and lost 100 pounds three times, and the fluctuation in her weight barred her from believing that spending spring break in a bathing suit like this one was attainable: “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” Simpson credited “hard work,” “determination” and “self love,” admitting that she “enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛” See Simpson’s latest Instagram posts here:
Simpson’s bikini is among the paisley swimwear in the Jessica Simpson Collection. Her fashion company commented on the celebratory bikini selfie: “She wore an itsy, bitsy pink paisley print bikini 😘 👙 🔥”
This isn’t the first time Simpson has opened up about her weight. In 2020, for example, the singer and fashion designer rocked denim cutoff shorts — giving off Daisy Duke in Dukes of Hazzard vibes — as she promoted the Jessica Simpson Collection. That pic came after Simpson revealed that in six months, she was down 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child. She said at the time: “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” and she's “so proud to feel like myself again.”