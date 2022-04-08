Simpson’s bikini is among the paisley swimwear in the Jessica Simpson Collection. Her fashion company commented on the celebratory bikini selfie: “She wore an itsy, bitsy pink paisley print bikini 😘 👙 🔥”

This isn’t the first time Simpson has opened up about her weight. In 2020, for example, the singer and fashion designer rocked denim cutoff shorts — giving off Daisy Duke in Dukes of Hazzard vibes — as she promoted the Jessica Simpson Collection. That pic came after Simpson revealed that in six months, she was down 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child. She said at the time: “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” and she's “so proud to feel like myself again.”