Russian Rocket Hits Ukrainian Train Station Where Civilians Were Evacuating

At least 50 people were killed, and around 100 were injured in a Russian missile strike at a train station in Kramatorsk, where hundreds of civilians were waiting for evacuation trains. Police said that some of the victims were children.

"The rocket hit the temporary waiting room, where hundreds of people were waiting for the evacuation train," the police said in a statement. "This is another proof that Russia is brutally, barbarically killing the civilian Ukrainians, with one goal only -- to kill."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia must be punished for targeting civilians.

"Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population," Zelensky said in a statement. "This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense accused Russia of using cluster munitions in a statement on Twitter.

"Russians carried out two missile strikes on railway station in Kramatorsk, where evacuation of civilians was taking place. But Russian war criminals not only deliberately targeted thousands of people; they've used cluster munitions," the ministry tweeted along with graphic photos from the scene.