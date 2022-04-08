Twitter To Add 'Unmention' Option To Remove Yourself From Conversations

Twitter announced it is planning to add a new feature that will allow users to remove themselves from conversations. The social media company said it is testing an "unmentioning" option that will give people the ability to untag themselves in replies to their initial tweet.

Twitter said that the feature is only available to a "small" number of users across the world. Currently, the feature is only available to people who use the website. It is unclear when the new option will be available in the mobile app.

"How do you say "Don't @ me," without saying "Don't @ me"? We're experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now," Twitter Safety said in a tweet.

The tweet also includes a video detailing how the new feature works. If you wish to remove yourself from a conversation, you can click the three dots next to the tweet, bringing up a pop-up menu. From there, you select the option to "leave this conversation."

While your username will still appear in the tweet, you will not receive notifications whenever somebody replies to the tweet.

Twitter did not say when it expects to roll out the feature to everybody.