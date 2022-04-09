$1,400 Stimulus Check Available To Many Americans

By Jason Hall

April 9, 2022

A third stimulus payment worth up to $1,400 for each individual is still available for many Americans.

Eligible taxpayers who never received their third stimulus check or may be due more money than initially compensated can claim a tax credit on their 2021 federal tax return if they haven't already filed prior to the April 18 deadline, CNN reports.

Most Americans received their third stimulus payments automatically through direct deposit in spring 2021. The payments were authorized by the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 to aid individuals struggling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The payments, however, were calculated based on the most recent federal tax return on file at the time, which means an individual could be eligible for more money if their income or family size changed in 2021.

Others may have missed the stimulus payment altogether as their incomes were so low that they didn't have to file taxes and never received the payment because the Internal Revenue Service didn't have their information.

The third round of stimulus checks paid up to $1,400 per individual, while a married couple with two children could be eligible for a total payment of up to $5,600.

Individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning a combined total of less than $150,000 were all eligible for the stimulus check payments.

