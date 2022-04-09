Kelsea Ballerini Wants To 'Challenge Everything' In Country Music

Kelsea Ballerini spoke about challenging expectations in country music and how she feels a "duty" to do so in a recent interview with People.

"I just wonder why the boundaries are there in the first place. Like, who put them there? Why are they still there?" she said. "Those are just questions I'm always asking myself. And as I really get my footing as a woman in country music that has some success under my belt, I think it's my duty to challenge everything." She continued, "I think as long as the music is the best I can make, why not [challenge expectations]? Why not have one song with a banjo, one song with a beat drop? Who cares? Music is music, and I do think there's space for all of it, and I think there's people that will celebrate all of it."

Ballerini released her new single "HEARTFIRST" yesterday (April 8) and described it as "the lovechild of The Corrs and Sheryl Crow, with a little Shania [Twain] sprinkled on top." She added, "There is a lot of nostalgia to this record. It does sound really '90s-inspired, '90s country and '90s pop… I really just wanted to start this next chapter with something that feels good. It's breezy, it's happy, and I hope people hear that." The singer further explained that the song is about "following your gut and how anything good in life comes from a leap of faith, especially love. Love is the biggest leap of faith that you could ever take. It's terrifying, and that's the point. The song is all about trusting yourself [and] your heart."

Ballerini will be co-hosting the CMT Music Awards alongside actor Anthony Mackie on Monday (April 11), airing at 8 pm ET on CBS.