Taylor Swift's Iconic Childhood Home Hits The Market

Want to own a piece of history? You can... if you buy Taylor Swift's childhood home that just hit the market.

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is rumored to be where Swift wrote "Love Story" and "Teardrops on My Guitar," according to TimeOut. This house in Reading, Pennsylvania, hit the market for $999,900.

Swift's family rented the property for a few years, but they haven't lived there recently. It's currently home to TikToker Sydney Redner.

According to the listing, the 3,560-square-foot home features an ornate entrance hall, formal dining room, cozy den, brick fireplaces, massive kitchen, breakfast room and Butler's pantry. Upstairs, hardwood floors lead you to the master bedroom plus three additional rooms. A fifth bedroom has "rec room potential." The basement downstairs has a powder room and potential wine cellar. In the fenced backyard, there's a heated pool, hot tub and fenced garden.

The house is located at 78 Grandview Blvd. in Reading, Pennsylvania. You can see the listing here.