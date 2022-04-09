You Can Be Paid $2,400 To Watch True Crime Shows

A streaming service is offering true crime television fans the chance to make $2,400 just by watching a marathon of programming.

MagellanTV is offering a paid position for an ideal candidate to watch participate in a 24-hour True Crime marathon and document their experience, which will pay $100 per hour, as it has done during each of the past two years.

"Our ideal candidate lives for True Crime—they can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal," the company wrote on its website . "And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours. Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

The winning candidate will be eligible to receive the full $2,400 payment, as well as a free one-year membership to MagellanTV

Here's a full list of the shows the chosen candidate will watch during the upcoming 24-hour marathon: