You Can Be Paid $2,400 To Watch True Crime Shows
By Jason Hall
April 9, 2022
A streaming service is offering true crime television fans the chance to make $2,400 just by watching a marathon of programming.
MagellanTV is offering a paid position for an ideal candidate to watch participate in a 24-hour True Crime marathon and document their experience, which will pay $100 per hour, as it has done during each of the past two years.
"Our ideal candidate lives for True Crime—they can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal," the company wrote on its website. "And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours. Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.
The winning candidate will be eligible to receive the full $2,400 payment, as well as a free one-year membership to MagellanTV
Here's a full list of the shows the chosen candidate will watch during the upcoming 24-hour marathon:
- “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror” – 44 minutes
- “Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer” – 44 minutes
- “Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack” – 44 minutes
- “Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer” – 47 minutes
- “Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory” – 46 minutes
- “The White Widow” – 51 minutes
- “10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan” – 43 minutes
- “10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling” – 43 minutes
- “The Writer With No Hands” – 54 minutes
- “Murder of Lee Irving” – 47 minutes
- “What Happened to Holly Barlett?” – 52 minutes
- “Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley” – 45 minutes
- “Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak” – 43 minutes
- “Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting” – 43 minutes
- “Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces” – 43 minutes
- “21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate” – 43 minutes
- “21st Century Killer: Donna Perry” – 43 minutes
- “Body Snatchers of New York” – 32 minutes
- “The Alps Murders” – 45 minutes
- “Nightclub Killer” – 48 minutes
- “The Family Who Vanished” – 47 minutes
- “Finding Leigh” – 52 minutes
- “Parachute Murder Plot” – 46 minutes
- “Deep Water” – 86 minutes
- “Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt” – 43 minutes
- “Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free” – 44 minutes
- “Great Bank Heists” – 53 minutes
- “Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona” – 48 minutes
- “Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp” – 48 minutes
- “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet” – 25 minutes
- “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists” – 25 minutes
- “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams” – 25 minutes