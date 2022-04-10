Coroner Finds Bodies Of His Parents And Son At Scene Of Robbery

A county coroner in Georgia made a horrific discovery after responding to a fatal shooting at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk was one of the first people to arrive at the scene and was devastated to find that the victims were his parents, Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, and his 19-year-old son Luke.

Authorities believe they were killed during a robbery at the shooting range. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to track down those responsible. Officials are concerned because the suspects stole at least 40 firearms and a DVR camera from the gun range.

"The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms make solving this case our top priority," ATF Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons said in the statement.

The ATF has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. In addition, the City of Grantville and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have offered a $15,000 reward for information that helps catch those responsible for the triple homicide.

"I've been here eight years, and we've never had anything like this," Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told WSB. "Right now, I'm just speechless. I have a hard time talking about it because they were friends of ours. I've known them for a long time."