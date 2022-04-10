Strange Cloud Formation Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories On Social Media
By Bill Galluccio
April 10, 2022
Last week, people in Alaksa noticed strange clouds over Lazy Mountain. Photos of the odd clouds were posted to social media, sparking numerous theories about what may have caused them.
Some people thought that the Lazy Mountain was erupting, while others suggested that a plane had crashed. Others thought the trail of clouds was caused by a UFO or a Russian rocket.
The photos went viral and got the attention of Alaska State Troopers. Concerned that the clouds may have been caused by smoke rising from a plane crash, authorities launched a helicopter to fly around the area, looking for any signs of a plane crash.
They found no evidence that a plane had crashed and said there were no reports of missing aircraft. Instead, they determined that the strange clouds were caused by a large commercial jet flying to New York City.
"The aircraft was contacted and reported normal flight operations on its way to JFK airport in New York. Troopers believe that the photos and videos showed a contrail from the commercial jet combined with the rising sun which together caused the unique atmospheric sight," the agency explained on Facebook.