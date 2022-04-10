Traveler Tells TSA He Had No Idea A Sword Was Hidden In His Cane

By Bill Galluccio

April 10, 2022

Photo: TSA

A traveler at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts was stopped by Transportation Security Agents after his cane was sent through the x-ray machine.

The agents discovered that a sword was hidden inside the cane, which shocked the unidentified passenger. He told the agents he had no idea there was a deadly weapon hidden inside of his cane.

The man was questioned by the Massachusetts State Police and eventually allowed to board his flight to New York City after surrendering the cane.

"Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane. When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there. After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail," the TSA wrote on Twitter.

The TSA warns travelers about flying with objects that hide concealed weapons. The agency even has a YouTube video, specifically about canes being used to conceal a bladed weapon.

"Remember to check your baggage for prohibited items. Use the Can I Bring My…? tool to check if items like sporting goods, foods, tools, and others are permitted. Some carry-on items may be prohibited even if they appear not to be, like a cane with a hidden sword," the TSA said on its website along with a video of an agent showing a cane with a sword concealed inside.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.