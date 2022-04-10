Traveler Tells TSA He Had No Idea A Sword Was Hidden In His Cane
By Bill Galluccio
April 10, 2022
A traveler at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts was stopped by Transportation Security Agents after his cane was sent through the x-ray machine.
The agents discovered that a sword was hidden inside the cane, which shocked the unidentified passenger. He told the agents he had no idea there was a deadly weapon hidden inside of his cane.
The man was questioned by the Massachusetts State Police and eventually allowed to board his flight to New York City after surrendering the cane.
"Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane. When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there. After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail," the TSA wrote on Twitter.
The TSA warns travelers about flying with objects that hide concealed weapons. The agency even has a YouTube video, specifically about canes being used to conceal a bladed weapon.
"Remember to check your baggage for prohibited items. Use the Can I Bring My…? tool to check if items like sporting goods, foods, tools, and others are permitted. Some carry-on items may be prohibited even if they appear not to be, like a cane with a hidden sword," the TSA said on its website along with a video of an agent showing a cane with a sword concealed inside.