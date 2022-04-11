2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet: See All The Most Stunning Looks

April 12, 2022

Country's biggest stars gave the 2022 CMT Music Awards a stunning start-off as they hit the Red Carpet to show off their looks on April 11. The fan-voted music awards show includes a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, and much more.

The night will be broadcast live on CBS from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio will help celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists. Check out all the looks below!

1 of 83
Carrie Underwood
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 83
Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 83
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 83
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 83
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 83
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 83
Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 83
Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 83
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 83
Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 83
Mickey Guyton
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 83
Carly Pearce
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 83
Dustin Lynch
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 83
Laney Beville Hayes and Walker Hayes
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 83
Madeline Edwards
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 83
Gabby Barrett
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 83
Brandi Johnson and Cody Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 83
Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 83
Kristen O'Connor Davis and Jordan Davis
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 83
Nelly
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 83
Bobby Berk
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 83
Gina Kirschenheiter
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 83
Karamo Brown
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 83
Margaret Hawkins
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 83
Miko Marks
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 83
Valerie Ponzio
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 83
Antoni Porowski
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 83
Tan France
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 83
Kimmi Chex and Jason White
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 83
Riley Green
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 83
Craig Morgan
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 83
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 83
Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 83
Anthony Mackie
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 83
Billy Gibbons and Gilligan Stillwater
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 83
Hannah Dasher
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 83
City Spud and Nelly
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 83
Rob Corddry
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 83
Camille Parker
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 83
Brittney Spencer
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 83
Monica
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 83
Taylor Lautner
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 83
Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 83
Alecia Davis
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 83
Rollie Gaalswyk and Caitlyn Smith
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 83
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 83
Elvie Shane and Mandi Payton
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 83
Priscilla Block
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 83
Rissi Palmer
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 83
MacKenzie Porter
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 83
Tenille Arts
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 83
Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 83
Dylan Scott
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 83
Gina Kirschenheiter
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 83
BRELAND
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 83
Carissa Culiner
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 83
LeAnn Rimes
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 83
Jake Etheridge and MacKenzie Porter
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 83
Gayle King
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 83
Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton of Black Pumas
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 83
Joel McHale
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 83
Rachel Smith
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 83
Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 83
Sophia Scott
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 83
Julia Cole
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 83
Jillian Cardarelli
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 83
Danielle Bradbery
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 83
Kat & Alex
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 83
Jenna Paulette
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 83
Harper Grae
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 83
Sacha
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 83
Callista Clark
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 83
Reyna Roberts
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 83
Ashland Craft
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 83
Twinnie
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 83
Tyler Cain and Meghan Linsey
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 83
Ashley ShahAhmadi
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 83
Garrett Nichols, Colton Pack, and Zach Beeken of Restless Road
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 83
Lily Aldridge
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 83
Mike Singletary and Kim Singletary
Photo: Getty Images
81 of 83
Craig Morgan and Karen Greer
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 83
Caroline Jones
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 83
Caitlyn Smith
Photo: Getty Images
