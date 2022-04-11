2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet: See All The Most Stunning Looks

Country's biggest stars gave the 2022 CMT Music Awards a stunning start-off as they hit the Red Carpet to show off their looks on April 11. The fan-voted music awards show includes a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, and much more.

The night will be broadcast live on CBS from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. The trio will help celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists. Check out all the looks below!