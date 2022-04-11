Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus Break Silence On Divorce: 'We Will Always Be Family'

Bill Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus have broken their silence on the announcement that they were filing for divorce in a joint statement provided to People, via a family representative. Read their statement below:

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Tish reportedly filed for divorce last week in Tennessee after more than 28 years of marriage due to "irreconcilable differences," per documents obtained by People. This marks the third time the pair have filed for divorce, with Tish revealing in the documents that she and Billy Ray have not cohabitated in over two years. Billy Ray filed for divorce back in 2010 and Tish also filed in 2013 — according to a report from TMZ on Monday (April 11.) The pair married back in 1993 and had had three children together, Miley, Noah, and Braison. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children from a previous marriage, Brandi and Trace.