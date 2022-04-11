Country Legends The Judds Perform On TV For The First Time In 20 Years

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

History was made at the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday, April 11, when The Judds reunited onstage for their first performance on a nationally televised awards show in over two decades. Two-time CMT nominee Kacey Musgraves had the honor of introducing the beloved mother-daughter duo, explaining how the women's iconic 40-year career impacted her own journey in the industry.

For the televised comeback, Naomi and Wynonna Judd sang their hit "Love Can Build A Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame, where they will officially be inducted into the modern era category in May. They are also the first all-female group to be inducted. As the song built and the wind picked up, a choir dressed in white robes joined them outside of the Hall of Fame and joined them in singing the iconic ballad.

The performance comes just after the duo announced they will be embarking on their final tour with special guest Martina McBride and other surprise guests who will announce at select venues.

Photo: Getty Images

The fan-voted music awards show featured a star-studded list of performers and presenters including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, LeeAnn Rimes, and much more.

The night was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city and hosted by Anthony Mackie and Kane Brown, a last-minute replacement for Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to host and perform from home. Together, the trio helped celebrate some of country music's most beloved artists.

Check out the night's winners here and see their stunning red carpet looks here.

