Country Legends The Judds Perform On TV For The First Time In 20 Years

History was made at the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday, April 11, when The Judds reunited onstage for their first performance on a nationally televised awards show in over two decades. Two-time CMT nominee Kacey Musgraves had the honor of introducing the beloved mother-daughter duo, explaining how the women's iconic 40-year career impacted her own journey in the industry.

For the televised comeback, Naomi and Wynonna Judd sang their hit "Love Can Build A Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame, where they will officially be inducted into the modern era category in May. They are also the first all-female group to be inducted. As the song built and the wind picked up, a choir dressed in white robes joined them outside of the Hall of Fame and joined them in singing the iconic ballad.

The performance comes just after the duo announced they will be embarking on their final tour with special guest Martina McBride and other surprise guests who will announce at select venues.