Here Are The Best Moments You Didn't See On TV At The 2022 CMT Music Awards

The highly-anticipated 2022 CMT Music Awards returned on Monday evening (April 11), airing live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city, all on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The evening was packed with tons of must-see moments — including a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters — but there were other big moments you didn’t catch on TV.

Country music’s biggest artists arrived at the Nashville Municipal auditorium for a night of iconic performances, the most stunning looks, and recognizing the biggest achievements in the genre in the past year (with input from fans, who voted for their favorite artists and music videos ahead of the awards show). Performers of the evening included Carrie Underwood — who is the most decorated artist in CMT history with 23 wins — Mickey Guyton with Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and more.

Naturally, it didn’t go without its starstruck moments and backstage interactions between everyone’s favorite country stars. We rounded up some of the best moments you didn’t see on TV. Check out what you missed backstage here: