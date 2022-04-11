Here Are The Best Moments You Didn't See On TV At The 2022 CMT Music Awards

By Kelly Fisher

April 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The highly-anticipated 2022 CMT Music Awards returned on Monday evening (April 11), airing live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and other locations around the city, all on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The evening was packed with tons of must-see moments — including a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters — but there were other big moments you didn’t catch on TV.

Country music’s biggest artists arrived at the Nashville Municipal auditorium for a night of iconic performances, the most stunning looks, and recognizing the biggest achievements in the genre in the past year (with input from fans, who voted for their favorite artists and music videos ahead of the awards show). Performers of the evening included Carrie Underwood — who is the most decorated artist in CMT history with 23 wins — Mickey Guyton with Black PumasOld DominionKelsea BalleriniKane BrownCody JohnsonMiranda LambertLittle Big TownMaren Morris and Ryan HurdCarly PearceCole Swindell with Lainey WilsonKeith Urban and more.

Naturally, it didn’t go without its starstruck moments and backstage interactions between everyone’s favorite country stars. We rounded up some of the best moments you didn’t see on TV. Check out what you missed backstage here:

1 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Thomas Rhett
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Carly Pearce
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Lily Aldridge and Marren Morris
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Jordan Davis and Kristen O' Connor
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Kane Brown
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Kane Brown, Gayle King, and Katelyn Brown
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Cole Swindell and Courtney Little
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards
Old Dominion and Mickey Guyton
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Martina McBride and LeAnn Rimes
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Gayle King, Mickey Guyton, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Taylor Lautner, and Taylor Dome
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Jimmie Allen and Gayle King
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Show
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae and Johan Font
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Midland
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Jason Aldean and Mark Wystrach of Midland
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 21
2022 CMT Music Awards - Backstage
Hannah Dasher and Jessie James Decker
Photo: Getty Images
