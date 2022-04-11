Here's Why Solange's Son Is Getting Dragged On Social Media

In their conversation, Smith also admits that he does want to have a child with Adore. He even said that he would care for the baby as well. The conversation doesn't reveal much else about their relationship. Nonetheless, the damning video isn't a great look for Smith. In the texts, he also inexplicably mentions his mother, Solange.



"n***a my mom didn't have eyes on her at that age. I do," Smith wrote.



The alleged mother of the child claimed that she is still in high school, yet has links to an OnlyFans account prominently listed in the bio of her social media accounts. After boasting about all the money she brings in, Adore claims she's not looking for any money from Smith. She apparently aired out their conversation in order to protect other girls from him.



"I make over 20k a month baby you have no money that I want," Adore wrote in her Instagram Story. "I've been had 100k, 80k, 70k, 60k, 50k, 40k, 30k, 20k, followers before. I don't need clout from anyone just don't think your about to hurt me & several other girls & get away with it period I was too nice to you even after all the stuff you said."



So far, Solange has not commented on the situation. See more about their viral conversation below.