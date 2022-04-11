Kane Brown Pulls Double Duty Hosting And Performing At CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown "can't wait forever" so he took a break from his hosting duties to treat the crowd to one of his biggest hits at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Introduced by Taylor Lautner, Brown took to the outdoor stage to perform his hit "One Mississippi," singing that "we'll be gone and back again but always wind up right back where we are playing roulette with our hearts and blowing smoke rings in the dark."

The new dad-of-two also pulled double duty during the night after he was added as a last-minute co-host of the show. Brown was already scheduled to perform at the awards but stepped up to help host with Captain America star Anthony Mackie when fellow co-host and performer Kelsea Ballerini announced she was covering her duties from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The last-minute switch-up didn't seem to faze the "One Mississippi" singer as he and Ballerini teamed up to co-host the show last year. During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, he talked about the call he received over the weekend asking if he could step in.

"It was cool. I'm excited," he said. "It's very interesting how we got it set up with Kelsea. I'm just so excited to get to do it again. I was honestly kinda bummed when I found out that you only do it two years in a row and then they pass it on to somebody else. So I'm glad I get to come back and do it."