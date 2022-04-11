The guitar Kurt Cobain played in Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is hitting the auction block for the first time ever. The left-handed 1969 Fender Mustang in Competition Lake Placid Blue finish will be featured in Julien’s Auctions’ three-day Music Icons event and is expected to sell for between $600,000-$800,000 (though it could easily hit the $1 million mark. Cobain currently holds the record for the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction, when the Martin D-28E he played during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged set sold for more than $6 million).

In his final Guitar World interview, Cobain expressed his love for that particular guitar. “I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars,” he says. “But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them.”

Cobain's 1965 Dodge Dart, which is thought to be the last surviving car owned and driven by the late Nirvana frontman, is also up for grabs, along with a painting of Michael Jackson and a skateboard featuring Cobain’s hand-drawn image of Iron Maiden’s “Eddie” mascot from their Killers album.

The Music Icons auction is set to take place May 20-22. Learn more about Cobain's items, and what else is up for grabs, here.