Lakers Targeting Another NBA Team's Head Coach: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to fill their expected upcoming head coaching vacancy.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Lakers are expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel and "multiple sources say" Nurse -- a recent NBA champion -- is "among the franchise's top targets for the position."

Nurse led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in franchise history in 2019 and signed a multi-year extension in 2020, which has two years remaining.

Charania reports the Lakers would likely need permission from the Raptors to acquire Nurse and "engage them on a prospective trade."

Additionally, Charania reports several other candidates are expected to be linked to Los Angeles coaching job in the "next several weeks" including University of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who had previously interviewed for the position in 2019 and has ties to Lakers all-star forward LeBron James during their shared time with the Miami Heat.