Manhole Explosion Causes Panic In Busy Times Square

A manhole cover explosion caused panic in Times Square Sunday (April 10) night as hundreds of people were seen sprinting away from the scene.

NBC News reports the boom could be heard several blocks away and caused a frantic response of screaming and cursing as worried pedestrians attempted to run for cover, as shown in videos shared on social media.

"Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare," Twitter user @bdball posted along with a video showing numerous pedestrians running frantically away from the area.