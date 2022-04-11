Manhole Explosion Causes Panic In Busy Times Square
By Jason Hall
April 11, 2022
A manhole cover explosion caused panic in Times Square Sunday (April 10) night as hundreds of people were seen sprinting away from the scene.
NBC News reports the boom could be heard several blocks away and caused a frantic response of screaming and cursing as worried pedestrians attempted to run for cover, as shown in videos shared on social media.
"Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare," Twitter user @bdball posted along with a video showing numerous pedestrians running frantically away from the area.
Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/nhTtSbKe4S— Brad Ball (@bdball) April 10, 2022
Firefighters responded to the scene just prior to 7:00 p.m. and found three manholes on fire on 43rd and 7th, located near the Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square, the New York City Fire Department confirmed in statements obtained by NBC News.
Additionally, the department confirmed elevated carbon monoxide levels were discovered on the same block during its response.
FDNY said the utility crews took over the scene for several hours after its initial response.
Zero injuries were reported in relation to the explosion.
Times Square, as well as the surrounding Hell's Kitchen and Theater District neighborhoods, have seen a significant rise in crime throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.