Nearly 300 Guns Moved In Multistate Trafficking Ring Led By Rapper

An investigation into a trafficking ring led by an Atlanta rapper has resulted in the tracing of nearly 300 firearms being purchased and 11 people facing federal charges.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the weapons sold at dozens of gun retailers in Georgia to Frederick Norman -- who goes by the rap name 'Slowkey Fred' -- and three other suspects after several guns were located at crime scenes and in possession of convicted felons in Philadelphia following a lengthy investigation, records and interviews with federal law enforcement obtained by NBC Philadelphia confirmed.

Brianna Walker, one of the suspects involved in the case, admitted to purchasing 50 to 60 guns in order to resell them without having a dealer's license -- which violates federal law -- while speaking with ATF agents in 2020, a search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC Philadelphia confirmed.

Norman also admitted to purchasing more than 100 guns in relation to the trafficking ring, federal records confirmed.

A total of 11 suspects in Georgia and Pennsylvania now face conspiracy charges in connection to the federal investigation.

Kenneth Burgos, 23, and Edwin Burgos, 29, who are brothers, are accused of brokering sales in Pennsylvania, which they allegedly did without a dealer's license, officials confirmed.

