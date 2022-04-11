Portland Sets New April Record In Over 80 Years

A new record has been set in Portland Monday morning (April 11) thanks to some unexpected snow. The National Weather Service says the Rose City saw its first significant snowfall in April -- a first since they started keeping records.

"In 82 years of record keeping, #PDX had never recorded more than a trace of snow in April. That ended today," NWS tweeted. "Looking out the window, it appears there will be more than 0.1 inch when all is said and done." Officials later updated this number to 1 inch. The agency also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas until 10 a.m.