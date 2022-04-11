Postal Service Halts Deliveries To Neighborhood Due To Mail Carrier Attacks

The United States Postal Service has informed residents living in a neighborhood in Santa Monica, California, that mail service has been suspended due to repeated attacks on mail carriers.

The first incident occurred on January 19, when a mail carrier was attacked by a resident armed with a broomstick. The mail carrier was not injured in the attack and declined to press charges.

Officials said that since then, "multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended."

The Santa Monica Police Department knows the individual responsible and has responded to several domestic incidents involving him. However, they said they have only received one report of a mail carrier being attacked, noting that the victim declined to file charges against the unidentified suspect.

Residents told CBS News that they are still receiving packages from the postal service but are frustrated they must go to the post office to pick up the rest of their mail because one person is causing a problem.

"I feel a lot of compassion for the mail carriers," said Courtney Smith. "They shouldn't have to deal with that."

Officials did not say when mail service would resume to the neighborhood.