Romaine Lettuce Containing Intestinal Illness Sold In Twin Cities

By Logan DeLoye

April 11, 2022

Romaine lettuce leaves
Photo: Getty Images

This might be one of the few times where actively pursuing a healthier diet can backfire. People are cautious about consuming romaine lettuce after news of many E. Coli outbreaks, and rightfully so.

After routine surveillance sampling at a state agricultural lab, traces of Cyclospora, an intestinal disease causing bacteria, were found in romaine lettuce at over 30 grocery stores across Minnesota.

Festival Foods, King County Market, Kowalski's and Super One are just a few of the many grocery store chains where the defunct product had been sold.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, consumers should avoid Ocean Mist Farms romaine hearts grown in Coachella, CA with the code "22RHDM2L."

Patch.com detailed the symptoms and incubation period of the condition. They said that it causes stomach cramps, weight loss, diarrhea, nausea and loss of appetite. You can have the illness and not know it until a week later, and it can last for up to two weeks with diarrhea persisting.

If you have recently purchased this lettuce and start experiencing these symptoms, it is important to contact a doctor for treatment options.

For a complete list of grocery stores where the product has been recalled, check the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website. Here you can find pictures that show consumers exactly which packages of lettuce to avoid.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.