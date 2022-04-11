Romaine Lettuce Containing Intestinal Illness Sold In Twin Cities

This might be one of the few times where actively pursuing a healthier diet can backfire. People are cautious about consuming romaine lettuce after news of many E. Coli outbreaks, and rightfully so.

After routine surveillance sampling at a state agricultural lab, traces of Cyclospora, an intestinal disease causing bacteria, were found in romaine lettuce at over 30 grocery stores across Minnesota.

Festival Foods, King County Market, Kowalski's and Super One are just a few of the many grocery store chains where the defunct product had been sold.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, consumers should avoid Ocean Mist Farms romaine hearts grown in Coachella, CA with the code "22RHDM2L."

Patch.com detailed the symptoms and incubation period of the condition. They said that it causes stomach cramps, weight loss, diarrhea, nausea and loss of appetite. You can have the illness and not know it until a week later, and it can last for up to two weeks with diarrhea persisting.

If you have recently purchased this lettuce and start experiencing these symptoms, it is important to contact a doctor for treatment options.

For a complete list of grocery stores where the product has been recalled, check the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website. Here you can find pictures that show consumers exactly which packages of lettuce to avoid.