The Weeknd, Doja Cat & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

The fans have spoken! After spending hours listening to their favorite music on iHeartRadio, some of their favorite artists have reached a new milestone for some of their biggest hits.

iHeartMedia is presenting several artists with the Titanium Award to celebrate reaching a threshold of 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit songs in 2022. These superstars and their respective songs include The Weekend's "Save Your Years," Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's "Stay" and Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u."

The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.

Additional artists who received the Titanium Award in 2021 included Ariana Grande with "positions," Chris Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy," Dua Lipa with "Levitating," 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with "Mood."

Congratulations to these megastars! Listen to the Titanium Awards playlist on iHeartRadio.