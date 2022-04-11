'There's A Turkey In My House': Mass. Woman Finds Wild Bird In Living Room

A Massachusetts woman was shocked to find a wild turkey inside her home last week.

“I’m like, ‘there’s a turkey on my windowsill, oh my God!” Lisa Spencer recanted while speaking with WBZ-TV, claiming she "froze" when she saw the bird in her family room.

Spencer said she believes the bird may have entered through a basement door that was kept open while she had cleaning done to the home.

She said the local Newton Police dispatcher couldn't believe her when she explained the issue over the phone.

“I’m telling her, ‘this is not a joke, this is not a prank,'” Spencer said via WBZ-TV. “There’s a turkey in my house!”