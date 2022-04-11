This Is Arizona's Best Date Night Restaurant

What comes to mind when you think of the perfect date night restaurant? Cozy seating, dim lighting, delicious food...?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best date night restaurant. The website states, "When we think of the perfect date night, images of cosy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have there place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."



According to the website, the best date night restaurant in Arizona is CiBo Urban Pizzeria in Phoenix. The website explains what makes this eatery so special:

"Classic Italian restaurants will always be a good bet for date night and CiBO packs in old-school charm. The cosy tables are arranged inside a cute 1913 bungalow, yet the menu is anything but old-fashioned. Antipasti dishes like oozing burrata are great for sharing and guests love the perfect pizzas and romantic atmosphere."

