This Is Kentucky's Best Date Night Restaurant

What comes to mind when you think of the perfect date night restaurant? Cozy seating, dim lighting, delicious food...?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best date night restaurant. The website states, "When we think of the perfect date night, images of cosy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have there place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."



According to the website, the best date night restaurant in Kentucky is Bella Notte in Lexington. The website explains what makes this eatery so special:

"Bella Notte is the kind of neighborhood spot that locals love and visitors feel lucky to have found. Dim lighting and warm, attentive service add to the romantic atmosphere while menu favorites include house-made gnocchi and seasonally changing salads."

